MaxLinear%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a global leader in wired network solutions, today announced it is deepening its commitment to expanding its next-gen Ethernet portfolio with a new line of 2.5G Ethernet products. The family is comprised of new 2.5G Ethernet switches and eight port 2.5G Enterprise PHYs.​ The chipsets will anchor MaxLinear’s already robust Ethernet portfolio - which includes 10/100, 1G, and 2.5G bridges, PHYs and switches. MaxLinear will demonstrate the new 2.5G solutions at Computex+2023, May 30 – June 2, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The demand for more robust Ethernet products is growing as 2.5G speeds expand into enterprise, retail, and industrial single and multiport applications, and more PCs offer 2.5G Ethernet ports. With new access technologies like xGPON and new Wi-Fi standards increasing the demand for higher LAN bandwidth​, gigabit Ethernet is giving way to 2.5G Ethernet which can extend the bandwidth over existing CAT5e cable infrastructure by a factor of 2.5 comparatively. According to 2022 research by Allied Market Research, the global ethernet switch market was valued at $17.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The rising demand for effective network infrastructure for varied application requirements is expected to contribute to this growth.

“With the exponential growth of data-intensive applications, cloud services, and emerging technologies, 2.5G Ethernet brings a crucial solution, providing a significant boost in bandwidth without requiring costly infrastructure expenditures,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President, Data Center and Campus Ethernet Switch Market Research at Dell%26rsquo%3BOro+Group. “As the market continues to evolve, 2.5G Ethernet is poised to become an indispensable tool, empowering businesses to unlock their full potential in the age of data-driven innovation."

"MaxLinear has a 20-year history of being an innovator and major supplier of Ethernet PHYs and switches," said James Lougheed, Vice President & GM, High Performance Analog at MaxLinear. "The 2.5G standard has continued to replace lower speed 1G solutions in the market with an exponentially increasing amount of end points adopting the technology. This new Octal Switch/PHY and Octal PHY family of products will now leverage all those upgraded end points by equipping small-medium business & Enterprise Switches with cost effective 2.5G PHY and Switch solutions.”

MaxLinear provides a portfolio of leading-edge Ethernet PHYs, bridges, and switches that are perfectly suited for next generation routers, switches, and gateways. MaxLinear’s 1G Ethernet PHY, 2.5G Ethernet PHY, and 1G Ethernet switch solutions offer the connectivity required for bandwidth-hungry video streaming, gaming, and video conferencing. The company was the first to deliver single- and quad-port optimized 2.5GBase-T PHYs to the market in 2021, and now leads the market again with the world’s first Ethernet switch with eight integrated 2.5G PHYs.

“We continue to strengthen our portfolio, offering solutions covering the full range of applications for consumers, industrial, and enterprise,” said Raman Sargis, Senior Director of Marketing, Interface at MaxLinear. “This new MXL862XX family provides customers with a rich set of features while being substantially lower power and cost optimized relative to 10G and unoptimized 2.5G PHYs.”

MaxLinear has shipped more than 1 billion ports of Ethernet physical layer (PHY) transceivers and switches. In addition, the company is a participating member of the Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium of system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals committed to Ethernet technology's success and expansion.

MXL862XX 2.5G Octal Switch/PHY Key Features

Integrated 16 port Switch with 10/100/1000/2.5GBASE-T PHYs (5 or 8 ports)

Two optional 10G uplink ports (MxL862x2)

Power: 6.5W/8 Port switch, 4.3W/5 Port switch, 5.5W/8 port PHY

400MHz ARC CPU: Web smart

Unblocking wire speed switching

Feature rich switch with VLAN, QinQ, QoS, traffic shaping

BGA-277 12x12mm, 0.628mm pitch switch

BGA-256 13x13, 0.8mm pitch 8 port PHY

MaxLinear will demonstrate its new 2.5G solutions at Computex 2023 in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Nangang Hall 1- 4F, Booth M1413. The trade show takes place from Tuesday, May 30 – Friday, June 2.

Products are currently available for early sampling to lead customers and partners. Production release will be Q1 2024.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s Ethernet products, including but not limited to, with respect to anticipated growth in the potential market opportunities, functionality, performance and the benefits of use of such products. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new and existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; risks relating to our proposed merger with Silicon Motion and the risks related to increased indebtedness; the effect of intense and increasing competition; impacts of a global economic downturn and high inflation; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the political and economic conditions of the countries in which we conduct business and other factors related to our international operations; increased tariffs or imposition of other trade barriers; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; risks related to international geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial research and development investments; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, including the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers’ expected demand for certain of our products, and/or manage future growth effectively; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and a failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Market Information

This press release contains statistical data, estimates and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that information nor do we undertake to update such information after the date of this press release.

