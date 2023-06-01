BEVERLY HILLS Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furthering the global footprint of its global animation catalog, Genius Brands International, Inc . ( GNUS) announced today the finalization of international content sales for multiple series in Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The deals represent Genius Brands’ in-house produced shows, as well as programming produced and/or distributed on behalf of its subsidiary WOW! Unlimited Media’s Frederator Networks in Canada and its affiliate Your Family Entertainment “YFE” (FRA:RTV) in Germany.



Genius Brands has licensed Rainbow Rangers season two and Frederator Networks’ hit Bravest Warriors series to Netflix in Australia and New Zealand. Max has acquired Rainbow Rangers seasons one and two for Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the star-studded feature movie, Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, have been licensed to Mexico’s TV Azteca. Chile’s Television Nacional de Chile has also picked up the rights to Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab.

Additionally, YFE has concluded a license deal for five seasons of Fairly OddParents with Super RTL’s Toggo platform in Germany, and TV3 Group has licensed the rights to titles, including Rainbow Rangers, to air across the Baltic countries. YFE has also concluded a 25-title content package deal, including Fix&Foxi, Gloria’s House, Da Boom Crew, and the Happy Never After animated movie, to the Cliq Digital platform in Germany; and a 14-title license deal with Mauritius Telecom for programming from the Genius Brands’ library, including Rainbow Rangers, and multiple catalog titles from YFE.

Paul Robinson, Head of International Sales & President of Kartoon Channel! Worldwide at Genius Brands, commented: “Our catalog of content continues to be in demand with broadcasters and platforms around the globe. We offer high-quality programming from creators such as the legendary Stan Lee and high-caliber talent like Arnold Schwarzenegger that offers fun entertainment with positive messaging to young audiences. We are thrilled to work with our new media partners to continue to deliver on our mission to provide truly valuable family-friendly content!”

YFE’s COO Bernd Wendeln stated: “YFE has perhaps the largest catalog of children’s and family programming in Europe, featuring audience favorites, such as Fairly OddParents. Both YFE and Genius Brands are known around the world for producing high-quality, safe, value-driven content for children and their families, and we are pleased to meet the demands of our broadcasters and platforms worldwide to deliver this slate of programming.”

Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS) is a leading global children’s media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s IP portfolio of family-friendly content features the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, coming to Pluto TV; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix and more. In 2022, Genius Brands acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media (TSX-V: WOW), which includes 2,500 channels under Frederator Networks, and has also made a strategic investment in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s largest distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Genius Networks consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with penetration in a vast majority of the U.S. television market and international expansion with launches in key markets around the world. Kartoon Channel! is available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates the largest global animation network on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering on average over a billion views every month. Ameba is a children's video streaming service full of active, engaging and intelligent programming.

Your Family Entertainment AG

The German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV), based in Munich (YFE for short), is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality children's and family programs. YFE owns and operates one of the largest channel-independent libraries in Europe with well-known titles such as "Enid Blyton," "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair." The content is educational, entertaining and free of violence. In addition, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four continents, the free-TV channel "RiC TV", as well as several mobile and digital channels worldwide. Since December 2021, US kids entertainment company Genius Brands International ( GNUS) has been YFE's major shareholder and both companies agreed on a strategic cooperation to make "Content with a Purpose" available to a worldwide audience.

MEDIA CONTACT:

