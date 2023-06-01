Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) today announced two new additions to the organization’s leadership team with the promotion of Samantha Bergeson to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and the hiring of Tonya Barber to the role of Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I).

Bergeson joined Patterson in 2013 and has held several human resources leadership roles within the company, most recently serving as Vice President of Human Resources. She will join the executive leadership team and report to Patterson Companies President and CEO Don Zurbay. Bergeson will be responsible for the company’s human resources strategy, specifically focused on culture, compensation, talent management, organizational alignment, employee development, diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Samantha is a proven and highly respected leader within Patterson,” said Zurbay. “She has consistently demonstrated her ability to deliver results; she knows our business and deeply understands our culture and values. I am confident that she will further strengthen our team and business. I look forward to working with Samantha more closely as we seek to build momentum, advance our strategic priorities, and continue to create shareholder value.”

Bergeson holds a Bachelor of Science in human resource development from the University of Minnesota. She also completed an executive program from the Carlson School of Management through the University of Minnesota. Prior to Patterson, Bergeson held HR roles at CenterPoint Energy and Rasmussen College.

“Patterson has been an amazing place to fulfill my passion for empowering people over the past 10 years,” said Bergeson. “It’s an honor to serve the nearly 8,000 team members at Patterson as the CHRO and work with our leadership to continue creating an exceptional employee experience.”

In her new role as Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Barber will lead the organization’s efforts to educate, raise awareness and embrace Patterson’s culture of bringing an employee’s authenticity to work each day. Barber brings over 25 years of experience to Patterson, recently serving as Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with UnitedHealth Group.

“Over the past several years, Patterson has focused time and energy on DE&I initiatives and celebrating the uniqueness of our employees,” said Zurbay. “Tonya brings a wealth of relevant experience to our organization and a track record of success in leading global organizations toward fostering a culture of togetherness. We are excited to have Tonya join the Patterson team and to continue building on our existing DE&I foundation.”

“DE&I isn’t a program or a campaign; it is something that is woven into the fabric of any successful organization,” said Barber. “Patterson is a company that values its people and has invested in creating, retaining and celebrating diversity at every level. I’m looking forward to strengthening these initiatives and continuing Patterson’s efforts to foster an environment that supports all people and communities.”

