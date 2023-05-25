PR Newswire

PARIS and TORONTO, ON , May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) ("Sequans"), a leader in 5G/4G cellular IoT chips and modules today announced that Geotab® Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, has selected Sequans' Calliope 2 Cat 1bis technology as a part of its product strategy.

"When selecting suppliers, our objective is to understand what technology will best meet the needs of our customers today and in the future," said Anthony Middleton, Vice President, Hardware Programs and Technology, Geotab. "We have selected Sequans as one of our technology suppliers as the Calliope 2 chipset supports many advanced features such as Cat1bis and iSIM that will ultimately help Geotab meet its future objectives, as well as support the company's commitment to the evolution of cellular IoT."

"Geotab is consistently ahead of the curve on product development, and we are eager to be a part of the company's strategy," said Louis Chuang, EVP, Massive IoT, Sequans. "We have been a supplier to Geotab for many years now, recording great success, and we look forward to continuing this success with our latest and most advanced Calliope 2 technology."

The Sequans' Calliope 2 Cat 1bis technology selected by Geotab offers optimized connectivity and provides significant improvements in performance and power consumption, while providing seamless migration. The Calliope+2+GC02S1 modules comprise Sequans' Calliope 2 platform and all other elements for a complete modem system, including an LTE-optimized transceiver, RF front end, and key interfaces in a compact, cost-effective form factor that requires no external components and includes an integrated EAL5+ secure enclave, enabling highly secure, integrated eSIM/iSIM.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over forty thousand customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.2 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Linked-In.

