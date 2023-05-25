Hormel Foods Brings Together Multiple Brands with Introduction of Columbus® Handcrafted Charcuterie Board

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAYWARD, Calif., May 25, 2023

Walmart Exclusive will Feature Columbus® Craft Meats, Corn Nuts® Original and Justin's® Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups along with other delicious flavors to Elevate the Charcuterie-Board Building Experience

HAYWARD, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COLUMBUS® Manufacturing, maker of premium, award-winning Italian deli meats and charcuterie for more than 100 years, announces the introduction of the Handcrafted Charcuterie Board available exclusively at Walmart. The new Handcrafted Charcuterie Board features a carefully curated and generous selection of meats, cheese, crackers, dried fruit, chocolate, and other delicious accompaniments along with instructions and tips that customers can use to put together an impressive charcuterie board for their guests.

Columbus_Handcrafted_Charcuterie_Board.jpg

In addition to featuring premium COLUMBUS® Italian Dry Salami, COLUMBUS® Calabrese Salami and COLUMBUS® Prosciutto, the board includes white cheddar cheese, a merlot cheese wedge, dried apricots, dried mangos, olives, five seed and sea salt flatbread crackers, sea salt & olive oil sourdough flatbread bites, cracker rounds, CORN NUTS® Original, fig spread and JUSTIN'S® Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

The kit has everything needed to build an impressive charcuterie board, including expert advice from Evan Inada, COLUMBUS® Craft Meats charcuterie director. Purchasers can scan a QR code on the product to receive instructional videos, serving tips and beverage pairing recommendations.

The board also includes ingredients to create several "Perfect Charcuterie Bites," irresistible, perfectly balanced combinations of meat, cheese, acid and crunch, which awaken and engage all the taste buds in a single bite.

Customers have the choice of a grab-and-go option, where they can assemble the ingredients themselves, or they can order a pre-assembled board through the Walmart app, on Walmart.com or at the deli counter of their local Walmart store. Both versions of the kit retail for $50.00 and are available for pick up. For more information, please visit www.columbuscraftmeats.com.

ABOUT COLUMBUS CRAFT MEATS
Founded in 1917, Columbus® Manufacturing is the number one Italian deli meats brand in the United States. Its award-winning Italian salami and deli meats are available at food retailers nationwide. Columbus® Manufacturing is a subsidiary of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL). More information can be found at www.columbuscraftmeats.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, COLUMBUS®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. . The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Media Contact:
[email protected]
507-434-6352

Columbus_Tray_Food.jpg

Columbus_Meats.jpg

Columbus_Craft_Meats_logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG10759&sd=2023-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-brings-together-multiple-brands-with-introduction-of-columbus-handcrafted-charcuterie-board-301834365.html

SOURCE Columbus

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG10759&Transmission_Id=202305250800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG10759&DateId=20230525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.