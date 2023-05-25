Ansys Named to USA Today America's Climate Leaders 2023 List

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2023

Ansys ranked among companies that achieved the greatest reduction in core emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021

  • Ansys named to USA Today's first-ever list of America's Climate Leaders
  • Companies highlighted realized the greatest reduction in their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) has been named on the USA Today list of America's Climate Leaders 2023. The list comprises companies across the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in core emissions intensity – greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue between 2019 and 2021.

This award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 24th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the USA Today website. America's Climate Leaders 2023 were selected based on a two-step process:

  • Application and Research Phase: Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available.
  • Data Analysis and Scoring Phase: For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

Ansys' environmental strategy focuses on reducing overall emissions and continuing to implement projects coming out of energy audits. In 2021, Ansys commissioned ASHRAE level II energy audits to help identify strategies to make its operations more efficient and reduce energy consumption. After implementing some of these strategies, preliminary results show that optimization of the company's headquarters including revising zone temperature setpoints, reprogramming controls, and changing occupancy schedules led to a reduction in energy consumption at that site by approximately 10% against Ansys' 2019 baseline.

"Ansys is constantly striving to reduce the environmental and climate impact of our operations by measuring, analyzing, and reducing our resource use and emissions. As part of our commitment, we have set a goal to reduce our emissions 15% by 2027 against our 2019 baseline," said Janet Lee, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Ansys and responsible for its ESG program. "Our inclusion on USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders 2023 is a testament to our ongoing efforts to improve the sustainability of the planet through our products and practices."

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

