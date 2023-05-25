S&P Global Commodity Insights Raises 10-year Production Outlook for Canadian Oil Sands for First Time in More than Half Decade

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2023

Latest forecast expects oil sands production in 2030 to be 3.7 million barrels per day—half a million barrels per day higher than current levels

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher crude prices and continued optimization improvements have driven the first upward revision to the S&P Global Commodity Insights 10-year oil sands production outlook in more than half a decade.

SP_Global_Commodity_Logo.jpg

The new forecast, produced by the S&P Global Commodity Insights Oil Sands Dialogue, expects Canadian oil sands production to reach 3.7 million barrels per day (mbd) by 2030—half a million barrels per day higher than today. The new projection represents an increase of 140,000 b/d in 2030 from the previous outlook.

"Higher oil prices have driven record returns for the Canadian oil sands," said Celina Hwang, Director, North American Crude Oil Markets, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Although producers continue to demonstrate capital discipline, stronger balance sheets are now giving oil sands companies renewed confidence in regard to their intentions for capital spending."

The main driver of the upward revision has been the identification of additional opportunities to improve efficiency and/or optimize output, the analysis says. The ongoing ramp-up and operational efficiency gains from learning by doing and step-out optimization projects are the most significant contributors.

Step-out optimizations are a relatively new phenomenon and include, as the name suggests, stepping out from existing operational areas into new high quality adjacent lands.

Capital expenditures for oil sands production in 2022 reached their highest levels since 2015 and could rise further this year. However, most of that increase occurred to offset increased inflation and there has not been a resurgence in large-scale greenfield or even brownfield oil sands projects, the analysis says.

"The Canadian oil sands have entered an 'era of optimization'," said Kevin Birn, Vice President, Canadian Oil Markets Chief Analyst, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Learning by doing and step-out optimizations account for nearly 90% of our overall production outlook. The remainder of additions are expected to come from yet another form of optimization—debottlenecking projects. Optimizations now dominate the S&P Global Commodity Insights oil sands production growth outlook."

S&P Global Commodity Insights expects Canada to continue to post record crude oil production (both oil sands and non-oil sands crude) and export levels annually for the remainder of this decade. A deceleration in growth is expected to begin around the mid to late 2020s, but a very shallow decline only begins to emerge in the early 2030s. The reasons that the decline is expected to be particularly shallow is due to the long, flat production profile of Canadian oil sands assets.

Continued upside potential exists for the production outlook given the organic nature of how optimization projects emerge, the analysis says. Policy remains the most likely source of downside risk. In particular, the advancing federal oil and gas cap which intends to establish an absolute oil sands emissions target could temper investment if the targets prove too stringent and unattainable in the time provided, the analysis says.

"When oil prices were last at the levels experienced in 2022, the oil sands experienced a surge in development," Birn said. "Today, with over 3.2 million barrels per day of output, the optimization of that large existing base of assets can lead to material additions—all while maintaining capital discipline sought from upstream oil and gas investors."

Media Contacts:

Jeff Marn +1-202-463-8213, [email protected]
Global/EMEA: Paul Sandell + 44 (0)7816 180039, [email protected]
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]
Asia: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, [email protected]

About S&P Global Commodity Insights
At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

favicon.png?sn=NY10448&sd=2023-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-commodity-insights-raises-10-year-production-outlook-for-canadian-oil-sands-for-first-time-in-more-than-half-decade-301833996.html

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10448&Transmission_Id=202305250900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10448&DateId=20230525

You may also like :

  1. NYSE:SPGI Guru Trades
  2. NYSE:SPGI 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. NYSE:SPGI DCF Calculation
  4. NYSE:SPGI 10-Year Valuations
  5. NYSE:SPGI Insider Trade
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.