NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased AST SpaceMobile Inc. (f/k/a New Providence Acquisition Corp.) ("ASTS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock prior to April 1, 2021 and still hold such stock.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of ASTS' 2021 de-SPAC merger.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/ast-spacemobile-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The ASTS de-SPAC merger investigation concerns whether this transaction unfairly harmed stockholders and whether all material facts were properly disclosed to stockholders.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

