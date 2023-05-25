Unum Group's Board of Directors Votes to Increase Common Stock Dividend

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 25, 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (

NYSE:UNM, Financial) announced today its board of directors has authorized an increase of more than 10 percent in the quarterly dividend paid on its common stock. The new rate of 36.5 cents per common share, or $1.46 per share on an annual basis, will be effective with the dividend expected to be paid in the third quarter of 2023.

"We are pleased to again increase our quarterly dividends, which is indicative of our consistent performance, capital generation, and our commitment to returning value to shareholders," said Richard P. McKenney, president and CEO of Unum.

Today, Unum will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the meeting will be available at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/UNM2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Unum Group and its subsidiaries. Unum Group's actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in Part 1, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of Unum Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Unum Group does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this release.

ABOUT UNUM
Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2022, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $7.9 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Unum_Group_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL11182&sd=2023-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-groups-board-of-directors-votes-to-increase-common-stock-dividend-301834638.html

SOURCE Unum Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL11182&Transmission_Id=202305250825PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL11182&DateId=20230525
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.