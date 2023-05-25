WesBanco Bank Appoints David Klick as Upper Ohio Valley Market President

1 hours ago
WHEELING, W.Va., May 25, 2023

WHEELING, W.Va., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has promoted David Klick to the role of Upper Ohio Valley (UOV) Market President and Senior Commercial Banker.

In his new role, Klick will oversee strategic direction, business development, building and maintaining client relationships and leading initiatives supporting UOV communities.

"WesBanco is pleased to welcome David to the role of Market President for the Upper Ohio Valley," said Jayson Zatta, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, WesBanco. "Our market president structure enables us to stay close to our customers and communities and tailor our offerings to their unique needs. I am confident David's strategic leadership, combined with his deep knowledge and understanding of the market, will help us continue to foster sustainable growth and serve our Upper Ohio Valley customers well."

In addition to his role as Market President, Klick is a Senior Commercial Banker for the UOV market, responsible for growing and developing regional commercial lending opportunities.

"David has been an integral member of our commercial banking team for nearly a decade, and we look forward to continuing to grow our commercial presence in the Upper Ohio Valley under his leadership. David's expertise in commercial banking and his proven record of building strong customer relationships will further strengthen our ability to serve the evolving needs of businesses in the region," said Michael Mistovich, Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Banker, WesBanco.

Klick, a Wellsburg, West Virginia resident, brings 13 years of banking, finance and sales experience to his new role. Since joining WesBanco in 2016, he has held positions of increasing responsibility and demonstrated an ability to drive revenue while building strong teams. Klick has a Bachelor of Science in business administration, with a concentration in marketing, from West Liberty University. He currently serves on the boards of Change, Inc., Brooke Hills Park, Ohio Valley Boxing Association and Wellsburg Baseball and Softball Association. He also serves on the Washington County Council on Economic Development Loan Review Committee.

WesBanco's UOV market encompasses 11 Ohio and West Virginia counties and more than 25 financial centers. Klick's office is located in WesBanco's headquarters in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2023). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com. Follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

