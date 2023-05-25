Emerson Joins Greentown Labs as a Terawatt Partner

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, May 25, 2023

Emerson's comprehensive automation technology and software portfolio to help climatetech startups commercialize and scale innovations

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced Emerson as its newest Terawatt Partner—the highest level of engagement with the incubator.

Greentown_Logo_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

Global technology and software company Emerson provides innovative solutions for the world's essential industries to help manufacturers and energy providers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions, and achieve sustainability goals. Through the agreement, Emerson's industry-leading automation portfolio of intelligent sensors, final control devices, software, and analytics, combined with deep domain expertise, are now available to Greentown members to help them commercialize and scale their innovations.

"Emerson is actively developing our own sustainable automation technologies and bringing our engineering and domain expertise to our customers," says Peter Zornio, Emerson's chief technology officer. "We look forward to collaborating with the Greentown Labs ecosystem of climate champions to uncover and evaluate new technologies that will help manufacturers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate new energy industries."

Through its partnership with Greentown, Emerson will forge connections with the incubator's community of climatetech startups, gain access to curated and customized events, and participate on Greentown's Industry Leadership Council, which provides strategic guidance to the incubator. Denka Wangdi, Emerson's Gulf Coast director of growth and sustainability sales, will serve on the Industry Leadership Council.

"Greentown is proud to work with Emerson, which has made impressive, science-based climate commitments," says Kevin T. Taylor, Greentown's interim CEO and CFO. "Greentown startups are working across nearly all of Emerson's focus industries, and we look forward to connecting our members with Emerson to drive sector-spanning decarbonization."

About Greentown Labs
Greentown Labs is a community of climate action pioneers working to design a more sustainable world. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With incubators in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas, Greentown Labs is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 500 since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 24,000 jobs, raised more than $4 billion in funding, and generated more than $9.8 billion in regional economic impact. For more information, please visitwww.greentownlabs.com orTwitter,Facebook, andLinkedIn.

Greentown Media Contact:
Julia Travaglini
Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
888.954.6836 ext. 1

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Emerson Media Contact:
Denise Clarke
512-587-5879
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE10602&sd=2023-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerson-joins-greentown-labs-as-a-terawatt-partner-301834166.html

SOURCE Greentown Labs

