MiX Telematics Limited (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) (“MiX Telematics” or the “Company”), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider of connected fleet management solutions, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: May 31, 2023

Location: Lotte New York Palace – New York, NY

Presentation: Wednesday, May 31st at 11:25 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcowen138%2Fmixt%2F2049840

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: June 7, 2023

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel – Chicago, IL

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, June 7th at 4:40 p.m. CT

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fblair79%2Fmixt%2F1968372

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at either of these conferences, please contact your respective conference representative or the MiX Telematics’ investor relations team at [email protected].

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to over a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet value-added resellers worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

