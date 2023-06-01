HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair” or the “Company”) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report. In the report, HF Sinclair details its efforts to advance its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) journey.

In 2022, HF Sinclair announced a target to reduce its net greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions intensity by 25% by 2030.* Despite acquiring additional production facilities to support demand for petroleum-based energy products, HF Sinclair continued to make strong progress toward that goal.

“We believe HF Sinclair plays an important role in the energy needs of today and in the future,” said Tim Go, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are focused on serving our communities, our employees and our stakeholders, while continuing our sustainability journey with meaningful action.”

Key highlights in the Sustainability Report include:

An update on the Renewables segment of our business which became operational in 2022

The role that innovation and key partnerships play in HF Sinclair’s preparation for an energy-transitioned future

The Company’s sustainability performance, as informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks

An overview of the Company’s investment in people and engagement with stakeholders

HF Sinclair’s efforts to cultivate an inclusive workplace where all employees feel valued and have a sense of belonging

The 2022 Sustainability Report is available to download at www.hfsinclair.com%2Fsustainability.

About HF Sinclair Corporation: HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

*Target to reduce HF Sinclair’s net greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions intensity by 25% by 2030 compared to a 2020 baseline.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005251/en/