MANITOWOC, Wis., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. CT – details below. Orion will release results prior to the market’s opening that morning.

Webcast / Call Details
Date / Time:Tuesday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. ET
Live Call Registration:https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf70dbe2ab051455c9b10d19c39218029
Pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to
access the call. Simply re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN #.
Webcast / Replay:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zt4f6z4k

About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)
Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts
Per Brodin, CFOWilliam Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.Catalyst IR
[email protected](212) 924-9800 or [email protected]
