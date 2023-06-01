Modivcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that the Company released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The annual report provides an update regarding Modivcare’s ESG governance and sustainability efforts, as well as progress made to eliminate inequities in healthcare through its supportive care services focused on the social determinants of health.

“Our annual ESG report illustrates our commitment to provide greater access to healthcare for the country’s most vulnerable populations,” said L. Heath Sampson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modivcare. “Our supportive care services address the social determinants of health, and we take pride in providing these valuable services to approximately 34 million members through our non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care, and remote patient monitoring services. We remain committed to enhancing our sustainability and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, as our ESG report shows a 15% year-over-year reduction in our Scope 1 emissions. Our team continues to make progress with our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and we look forward to providing updates as we expand our ESG disclosures and commitments in the future.”

Highlights from Modivcare’s 2022 ESG report:

Environmental: We are focused on working with transportation providers and drivers in our non-emergency medical transportation business to find more efficient routes, eliminate unnecessary trips, increase use of mass/public transit, as well as multi-passenger rides when appropriate, and assist with procurement of more fuel-efficient fleets. By optimizing the right technologies to drive efficiencies, we can help progress our environmental initiatives while providing the highest quality service for our members.

Social : Our focus on the social determinants of health and eliminating inequities in healthcare speaks to our purpose of making connections to care through the critical services we provide, which included 31 million rides and 27 million hours of personal care services provided in 2022. We have a diverse organization, ranging from our caregivers to transportation providers and corporate team members. Our company's social efforts are not only reflected in our diverse customer and member population, but also within our workforce, which consists of approximately 80% women and more than 50% historically underrepresented minorities.

Governance : Modivcare remains committed to high standards of corporate goverance and oversight from the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), which took steps to increase diversity representation this past year, and our Board of Directors, which includes 20% female and 20% underrepresented minorities. As we advance our growth strategy and become One Modivcare, we will continue to align our people, processes, and technology with DEI embedded in our daily purpose and culture. Our ESG initiatives and DEI strategy have oversight from members of our ELT and the Nominating and Goverance Committee (NGC), which provides updates on our ESG progress and diversity and inclusion strategy to the Board.

Philanthropy and Community Engagement: Our community engagement initiatives are focused on the social determinants of health and eliminating inequities in healthcare. Modivcare is committed to providing resources and volunteering at food banks, hospitals, and other local community organizations. In 2022, we awarded three-year grants totaling $300,000 to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, the Food Bank of the Rockies, and Children's Hospital – Pediatric Mental Health Institute. We also awarded more than $150,000 to employee-nominated nonprofit organizations and held 13 volunteer drives throughout the United States. Additionally, we have made donations to community supply drives, including to the Ukraine war and humanitarian supply drive for disaster relief, and we expect to provide additional grants up to $450,000 to nonprofits in 2023.

The ESG report is accessible on Modivcare%26rsquo%3Bs+Investor+Relations website and can be accessed by clicking+this+link.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

