IRVING, Texas, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) ( XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced the Company has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Healthcare Payer Operational Transformation NEAT Vendor Evaluation for 2023 for the second year running. Exela was named a Leader for Overall Capability and Claims Management Suitability.

According to John Willmott, CEO, NelsonHall and author of the report, “Exela is uniquely positioned in healthcare payer claims transformation by providing a single clearinghouse, All Payers Paper Claims Gateway, that any payer or provider can use to manage their paper claims across their industry partners. Exela complements this claims transformation with digital payment transformation, migrating provider payments from physical checks. These services address two of the most costly and time-consuming elements of healthcare payer operations.”

Exela’s PCH Global is the industry’s first cloud-hosted end-to-end healthcare claims management platform, providing solutions in key areas such as payment integrity, complex claims processing, analytics and member and patient engagement.

“Mr. Willmott has eloquently articulated the essence of PCH Health's value proposition, which has resulted in a remarkable increase in our customer base, surpassing 70,000. Our current objective is to further expand our user count to reach 2 million,” said Suresh Yannamani, CEO Exela Technologies BPA.

This report examines how U.S. healthcare payer BPS effectiveness management services are enabling clients to use technologies like RPA, AI/ML, and cloud-based solutions to deliver improvements in volume and process quality, while reducing operational costs. The vendors mentioned in this report are increasingly focused on intelligent automation to provide operational efficiencies along with providing comprehensive support to clients for care management, wellness offerings and member behavior interventions.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the “art of the possible” in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. For vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall conducts rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 15,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Exela's Annual Report and other securities filings. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti
E: [email protected]

Mary Beth Benjamin
E: [email protected]

