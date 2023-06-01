Blend, a leading provider of cloud banking services, today announced that Nations Lending Corporation has selected Blend’s Mortgage Suite to streamline the mortgage origination process and build a consistent, cost-optimized lending platform.

“We had a point-of-sale solution before, but we were looking at building this holistic digital platform that is much more consistent from front to back,” said Andrew Moore, vice president of software engineering at Nations Lending. “If you’re asking a borrower to create three different accounts during the process, from lead to closing to funding, that’s incredibly painful.”

Nations Lending’s adoption of Blend’s mortgage products—currently Loan Officer Toolkit, disclosures, and homeowner’s insurance shopping experience, with income verification and Blend Close to come—has helped enable the lender to place four employees on the Scotsman Guide’s 2023 list of top+mortgage+originators. Nations Lending has also been+recognized for helping to expand access to homeownership through incorporating positive rental history with Blend technology.

“We are gratified to see that Blend products have made an appreciable impact on results for Nations Lending’s loan officers,” said Gaurav Nagla, head of mortgage product at Blend. “Through our platform model we can continue to deliver innovative technology that does not rely on a lender’s internal capacity–freeing up resources to spend more time building a great customer experience.”

“A lot of the industry is approaching the current downturn as ‘let’s batten down the hatches and weather the storm,’ but at Nations we’re looking at this differently,” said Moore. “We’re focusing on making sure the money we spend is valuable and has a return, and we feel like we’re getting that with Blend.”

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers— from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements generally relate to future events, future performance or expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our product roadmap, future products/features, the timing of new product/feature introductions, market size and growth opportunities, macroeconomics and industry conditions, capital expenditures, plans for future operations, competitive position, technological capabilities and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from the outcomes predicted. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology that concern Blend’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Further information on these risks and uncertainties are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Blend and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Blend does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005292/en/