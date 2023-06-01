Orlando, FL, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a provider of environmentally conscious solutions in the arbor care, disposal, and recycling industries stre n gthens partnership with VRM Global Holdings Pty Ltd. (“VRM”) by increasing their invested interest in SGTM.



In addition to SGTM’s recent $46.8 million HumiSoil ® Purcahse Order from VRM Biologik Middle East and Africa, the Company entered into a Purchase Agreement with New Earth Technologies Pte Ltd. which allows SGTM to obtain additional catalyst ingredients to manufacture HumiSoil® and other related products, enough to produce an additional 4 million cubic yards. Further, SGTM entered into an Agreement Amendment and Share Issuance amending the Agreement between VRM and the Company, dated August 9, 2022, pertaining to a Restricted Sub-License Agreement. VRM has extended its U.S. footprint by an investment into SGTM. VRM acquired a further 7,000,000 shares of common stock in SGTM as part of a comprehensive program to build production capacity for its core soil health technologies.

According to the terms of the Agreement Amendment, VRM increases their invested interest in the Company where SGTM shall issue 7,000,000 shares of common stock in lieu of $7,000,000 in cash payments previously required by the Restricted Sub-License Agreement to produce its world-leading soil moisture technology in the U.S., HumiSoil ® and XLR8 Bio®. SGTM’s proven capacity to capture and process large volumes of wood waste which act as basis for HumiSoil®. With recent acceptance of patents for its Large Scale Biological Hydrosynthesis techniques, VRM Biologik now offers a key element of revegetation and soil building programs globally.

HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® are soil treatment products that rebuild soil hydration on a cellular level, improving the soil and the vegetation and agricultural products. The Company, which has multiple production facilities and green vegetation recycle sites, will make HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® available for home gardens and lawns through the U.S. to help relieve water use and help with the mission to restore depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world’s arable land. This technology catalyst is applied to vegetative green waste or compostable material to stimulate natural reactions that manufacture and store soil moisture and sequester nutrients.

“This is completely opposite to the traditional methods of composting, which releases large volumes of water, CO2, and other gasses as the material breaks down, The process uses the byproduct of production and the leftovers which are currently waste materials, but by utilizing these materials our industry’s mills and mulch yards can create additional beneficial, sustainable product for agriculture and homeowners.” commented Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM. “

The Company’s mission is to utilize every part of the tree – roots, trunk, and top – for it’s best value. The mission goes beyond only manufacturing mulch or other wood products. It encompasses cutting-edge technology and environmentally beneficial solutions to avoid the carbon emissions associated with disposing of tree and storm waste material. VRM has been seeking a partner in the U.S. with a shared vision that could reliably deliver its products and SGTM meets all the needs.

“We think it is important to help bring this technology and the resources needed to help others in the industry grow with sustainability efforts,” commented Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with SGTM,” said Ken Bellamy, Founder of the VRM Biologik Group. “The capacity to completely infuse our soil bounding and water generation catalysts onto clean wood fiber which SGTM offers allows us to quickly address some major issues around water loss and soil degradation at scale in areas of the world which are crying out for assistance.”

About VRM Biologik Global Holdings Pty Ltd.

VRM holds exclusive rights for management and deployment of intellectual property of the VRM Biologik Group in the USA. VRM has innovated many methods and products to enhance photosynthesis and hydrogen management in soils and water. This includes the revolutionary development of catalyst which stimulate Biological Hydrosynthesis – a natural reaction which captures atmospheric carbon and results in the manufacture of additional water – in depleted and dry soils.

To learn more, please visit thesustainablegreenteam.com , or vrmbiologik.com , or feel free to visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and national supplier of wood-based mulch, lumber products, and soil, including the soil amendment products: HumiSoil® and XLR8®. The Company sells directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores, and wholesale distributors. The Company’s primary corporate objective is to provide a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has been historically sent to local landfills and disposal sites, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com or visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.