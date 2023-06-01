Ingevity makes splash with fresh water environment biodegradability certification for Capa® thermoplastic technology

Ingevity Corporation (

NYSE:NGVT, Financial) today announced its Capa® thermoplastic grades obtained the OK biodegradable WATER certification by TÜV Austria Bureau of Inspection and Certification. OK biodegradable WATER confirms Capa thermoplastics fully biodegrade in a natural fresh water environment within eight weeks, avoiding formation of persistent microplastics and enabling a safer ecosystem for lakes and rivers than traditional plastics made with alternative chemistries. This follows the 2022 OK MARINE certification the company received for biodegradation in seawater environments.

Used in applications including bags, films, consumer packaging and utensils, Ingevity’s portfolio of Capa thermoplastics becomes one of few bioplastics certified as OK biodegradable WATER, a distinction requiring materials to undergo stringent testing and achieve complete biodegradation within eight weeks, in fresh water environments where much lower temperatures make biodegradability more challenging than composting conditions. By fully biodegrading within eight weeks, Capa’s certified products help customers to address water biodegradability requirements of end consumers with ever increasing concerns about environmental pollution in rivers, lakes and other fresh water environments.

“Ingevity is committed to supporting global efforts to reduce plastics pollution,” said Steve Hulme, senior vice president, and president, Advanced Polymer Technologies. “Adding TÜV’s elite WATER certification to our portfolio distinguishes Ingevity as a provider of superior sustainability solutions for our customers, and further credentials Capa’s capability to help plastics biodegrade quickly and completely, whether they be composted or, as is too often the case, make their way into our waterways.”

Ingevity’s portfolio of global certifications that verify the environmental benefits of Capa bioplastics also includes Biodegradable Plastics Institute (BPI), Japanese Bioplastics Association, Seedling and TÜV Austria OK compost HOME, OK compost INDUSTRIAL and OK biodegradable MARINE. Learn more about Ingevity’s bioplastic offerings on the company’s website.

TÜV Austria

TÜV Austria is a globally accredited authorization company offering independent third-party registration and certification services against various international ISO standards.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in three reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and pavement technologies; Advanced Polymer Technologies, which includes biodegradable plastics and polyurethane materials; and Performance Materials, which includes activated carbon. Our products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 countries around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (

NYSE:NGVT, Financial). For more information, visit Ingevity.com. Follow Ingevity on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005224/en/

