EML Payments and Visa Unveil New Digital Gift Card Product for US and Canadian Shopping Centers

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML), a leading payment solutions provider, is working with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to offer its private label digital gift cards product serving its broad shopping center and multi-retailer customer base in the United States and Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005426/en/

EML_Visa_North_America_image_May_25.jpg

EML Payments and Visa usher in a new era of gifting by launching their secure, convenient and eco-friendly digital gift card product for US and Canadian shopping centers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The EML and Visa collaboration introduces a convenient digital gift card solution. Thanks to secure mobile authentication, customers can now seamlessly purchase and instantly deliver gift cards online while enjoying a safe and seamless experience.

“Payments are evolving. Our clients and partners are looking for digital-first capabilities to help serve their customers,” said Vanessa Colella, SVP and Global Head of Innovation and Digital Partnerships at Visa. “We’re proud to work with EML Payments to help bring the security, convenience, and familiarity of mobile wallet payments to the gift card segment.”

Ailie Kofoid, Group Executive Gifting at EML Payments, stated, "Introducing digital gift cards with Visa revolutionizes gifting."

To succeed in the digital age, businesses can prioritize customer loyalty by offering a seamless digital experience that appeals to younger generations, exploring new product offerings, and utilizing technology to reduce administrative costs. They can also explore the benefits of a fully digital gift card solution that is scalable and accessible to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

EML Payments has worked with Visa since 2017, bringing private-label gift cards to the US and Canadian markets. With this enhanced relationship, EML can continue to strive to provide its clients with the best possible solutions while promoting an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) message of reducing plastic in the environment through innovative digital products.

About EML Payments
EML Payments is a leading payments provider that offers customisable, secure, and feature-rich payment solutions for businesses and their customers. We power payments 24/7 globally anytime, anywhere, wherever money is in motion, with over $80 billion transacted on our platform annually.

Visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.emlpayments.com%2F

ENDS

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230525005426r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005426/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.