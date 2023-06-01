EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML), a leading payment solutions provider, is working with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to offer its private label digital gift cards product serving its broad shopping center and multi-retailer customer base in the United States and Canada.

The EML and Visa collaboration introduces a convenient digital gift card solution. Thanks to secure mobile authentication, customers can now seamlessly purchase and instantly deliver gift cards online while enjoying a safe and seamless experience.

“Payments are evolving. Our clients and partners are looking for digital-first capabilities to help serve their customers,” said Vanessa Colella, SVP and Global Head of Innovation and Digital Partnerships at Visa. “We’re proud to work with EML Payments to help bring the security, convenience, and familiarity of mobile wallet payments to the gift card segment.”

Ailie Kofoid, Group Executive Gifting at EML Payments, stated, "Introducing digital gift cards with Visa revolutionizes gifting."

To succeed in the digital age, businesses can prioritize customer loyalty by offering a seamless digital experience that appeals to younger generations, exploring new product offerings, and utilizing technology to reduce administrative costs. They can also explore the benefits of a fully digital gift card solution that is scalable and accessible to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

EML Payments has worked with Visa since 2017, bringing private-label gift cards to the US and Canadian markets. With this enhanced relationship, EML can continue to strive to provide its clients with the best possible solutions while promoting an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) message of reducing plastic in the environment through innovative digital products.

About EML Payments

EML Payments is a leading payments provider that offers customisable, secure, and feature-rich payment solutions for businesses and their customers. We power payments 24/7 globally anytime, anywhere, wherever money is in motion, with over $80 billion transacted on our platform annually.

