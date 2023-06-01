Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) and Desktop Metal, Inc. is fair to Stratasys shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Desktop Metal stockholders will receive 0.123 ordinary shares of Stratasys for each share of Desktop Metal Class A common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Stratasys shareholders will own approximately 59% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Stratasys shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Stratasys and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Stratasys shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Stratasys shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Stratasys shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

