SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Astra Energy Inc. ( ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Regreen Technologies Inc. (“Regreen”), a subsidiary of Astra, has finalized an agreement with one of the largest independent material recycling facilities ("MRFs") in Southern California. The agreement permits Regreen to install and operate its one-ton-per-hour waste material processing system that converts municipal solid waste (“MSW”) into organic compostable pellets, which can be resold to multiple marketable solutions.

The MRF recently received approval from the Local Enforcement Agency ("LEA") of Southern California, which has some of the highest environmental standards in the world. As a result of the agreement, Regreen will establish a research and development project at its facility to demonstrate the capability to comply with the new regulations of California SB 1383 (“SB 1383”) enacted by the state of California. The regulations require all residents and businesses to recycle organic materials such as food waste, food-soiled paper and yard debris. SB 1383 is a bill designed to reduce disposal of organic waste, including edible food, in landfills while establishing methane reduction targets for California. The purpose of the bill is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions such as methane while addressing food insecurity.

In part, the LEA granted approval based on independent lab test results from pellet material processed by the Regreen system. The material showed that the moisture content was below 7%, the leading indicator pathogens were reduced by 95% (fecal coliform/salmonella) and the 503 heavy metals by over 60% (pass/fail), to comply with the standards established for Senate Bill 1383. The Regreen technology converts municipal solid waste and organic waste into a non-waste pellet suitable for conversion to high-yield commodities.

The MRF processes approximately 400 tons of MSW per day, which can result in approximately 160 tons of usable and resalable pellets per day. The goal is to expand to commercial scale and become a reliable source for this type of feedstock supply. The commercial-scale volume is upwards of 2,400 tons per day, which is the type of facility that will help California reach its goal of methane reduction and landfill remediation.

The Astra goal for this installation is to establish the MRF as the first MRF in North America to be 95% divergent from the landfill. The byproduct of the permanent installation of this technology will result in a lower carbon footprint, scaled collection and processing for neighboring communities, a significant reduction to the MRF’s bottom-line costs due to lower tipping fees than the customary landfill expense, and production of valuable commodities to be sold both domestically and internationally. Astra has laid groundwork with many state and municipal governmental entities, both in the U.S. and internationally, and is poised to become the standard waste remediation solution in the world.

