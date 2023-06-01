Industry Veteran Lisa Feldberg Joins IZEA as Global Head of Growth

29 minutes ago
Respected Industry Leader to Join Executive Team and Strengthen Company’s Global Ambitions

Orlando, Florida, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced the appointment of Lisa Feldberg as the company’s Global Head of Growth. Feldberg will be responsible for leading a multi-continent team to deliver on growth goals via new, organic business acquisitions and expanding the company’s existing relationships with leading brands and agencies.

Feldberg brings more than 30 years of industry expertise in professional services, technology, and media ad sales. Feldberg most recently held positions as Director of Employer/Broker Sales, Enterprise Account Executive, and Enterprise Sales Executive. She previously served as SVP of Sales at Quikly and SVP of Client Management at HelloWorld. Feldberg has a wealth of experience in advertising and media with prior leadership positions at companies like E! Entertainment Television, MTV Networks, Lifetime Television, and Oxygen.

“Lisa holds an impressive record of driving strategic expansion throughout her vast career and we are delighted for her to be leading our growth initiatives,” said Ryan Schram, IZEA President and COO. “Her empathy, wisdom and intellect bring a diverse perspective that will enrich our organization. With her expertise, we are confident that Lisa will make significant and meaningful contributions to our global ambitions.”

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

