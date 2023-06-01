Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) published its 2022+Climate+Report, prepared in alignment with the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report outlines how Newmont understands and is addressing climate change — from managing physical and transition climate risks and enhancing resiliency within our business, to climate impacts and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.

“Climate change is one of the greatest global challenges of our time and its impact on our earth and our business is undeniable,” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. “We believe that industries that create value — like mining — have a responsibility to drive bold actions and innovation to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Highlights from the 2022 Climate Report include:

Advancing renewable energy projects at Boddington and Tanami that have the potential to reduce emissions by up to one million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent;

Progressing the Vision Zero program, our strategic alliance with Caterpillar, to trial zero emissions battery electric haul systems for surface and underground operations;

Surveying and engaging key suppliers and customers to incorporate emission reduction targets or decarbonization commitments into contracts; and

Partnering with the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory on research related to carbon sequestration in mine tailings.

Newmont’s Climate Report complements our recently published 2022+Sustainability+Report and reinforces our commitment to provide stakeholders with a transparent and detailed look at our environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and practices.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

Cautionary Statement: This release and the climate report contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expectations relating to emission reduction targets or potential, future achievement of decarbonization commitments, execution and implementation of renewable energy projects and future plans for mitigation of risks. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied. Such statements are based upon numerous assumptions outlined in the climate report, which may prove to be incorrect. For a discussion of risks and other factors that might impact the Company’s business, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), under the heading “Risk Factors”, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

