Q4 Inc. Unveils New Brand and Visual Identity

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the company”), the leading capital markets access platform, is excited to announce a corporate brand refresh, including a bold visual identity that aligns with the company’s vision for the future. Q4 is transforming how the capital markets connect, communicate, and engage with each other by leveraging proprietary platform data, real time analytics, and generative AI.

“The new Q4 embodies our identity as the leading capital markets access platform that connects everyone – issuers, investors, and the sell-side,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “Our bold new look sets us apart from the rest of the market and represents our evolution as a company through its constant state of motion, as we are always iterating and innovating to deliver impact.”

Q4 brings market stakeholders together by providing an unprecedented level of access, efficiency, and market insight. As the ecosystem for the capital markets, Q4 is the foundation for building engagement and relationships, making the market smarter, faster, and more informed.

“The new brand reflects our vision of connecting the capital markets through the Q4 Platform, providing one destination specifically built for modern IR teams, the sell-side and the buy-side,” remarked Heaps. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to our purpose of helping clients win in the capital markets by serving as trusted partners and continuing to deliver exceptional experiences.”

The company’s new look can be experienced first hand at the upcoming Canadian Investor Relations Institute’s (CIRI) Annual Conference from May 28 - 30, 2023 in Toronto and during the National Investor Relations Institute’s (NIRI) Annual Conference from June 6 - 8, 2023 in Chicago. Opportunities to interact with new product demos will be available to attendees at both conferences, providing an exclusive preview of the innovative developments at Q4. For those unable to attend either conference, demos are available upon request by emailing [email protected].

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is the leading capital markets access platform that is transforming how issuers, investors, and the sell-side efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets access platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230525005202r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005202/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.