HYZON MOTORS ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) ("Hyzon" or the "Company"), a global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles today announced that Management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 earnings results at 8:30AM EDT on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (833) 470-1428 and entering the access code 848699. International participants can access the call via the corresponding number listed here and enter the access code 848699.

To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, visit the Hyzon investor relations website at investors.hyzonmotors.com. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call. Hyzon's earnings press release and related materials will also be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Hyzon

Hyzon is a global supplier of fuel cell electric mobility, with US operations in the Rochester, Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, Australia, and China. Hyzon is an energy transition accelerator and technology innovator, providing solutions in the transport sector with a focus on commercial vehicles and hydrogen supply infrastructure. Utilizing its proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon's mission is to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation - one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The Company is contributing to the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, fuel cell system performance, and innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

