MONTREAL, May 25, 2023

MONTREAL, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023, ended March 31, 2023, on June 8, 2023.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, press release, presentation, and annual regulatory documents will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website.

Conference call

Date:

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Call-in number:

> Toll-free dial-in number: (+1) 888 396 8049

> Dial-in number: (+1) 416 764 8646

> Conference ID: 39865545

Live webcast:

https://www.icastpro.ca/zv4ahh

Playback

For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until July 8, 2023.

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce in Canada, the United States and internationally. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

