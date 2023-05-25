Rollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (

NYSE:ROL, Financial) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will present at the following investor conferences:

  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace, June 6th, 2023, from 8:00 a.m.8:40 a.m. E.T.
  • Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Boston, June 7th, 2023, from 1:15 p.m.1:45 p.m. E.T.
  • Wells Fargo 2023 Industrials Conference at the InterContinental Chicago, June 13th, 2023, from 1:40 p.m.2:15 p.m. E.T.

Additionally, Mr. Krause will be joined by Rollins President and Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Gahlhoff, to present at the following investor conference:

  • William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel June 8th, 2023, from 9:00 a.m.9:30 a.m. E.T.

These events will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.rollins.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 180 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu.

About Rollins, Inc.
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 17,500 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com, where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

Investor Contact:
[email protected]
(404) 888-2000

