Century Communities Announces Two New Dallas-Fort Worth Communities

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 25, 2023

Top 10 U.S. builder now selling from the low $300s in Royse City and the high $200s in Dallas

DALLAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to reveal that Ambergrove in Royse City is now open for sales, offering single-family homes from the low $300s. Ambergrove's Grand Opening marks Century's second Dallas-Fort Worth community to open in the last year, after Forney's Overland Grove opened for sales in July 2022. In addition, the company announced that Middlefield Village—a new community in southeast Dallas—is also now open for sales, offering single-family homes from the high $200s.

Century_Communities_Barbara.jpg

View all Dallas-Fort Worth communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Dallas.

"We're thrilled to expand on our new home offerings in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with Ambergrove, featuring a desirable setting with nearby trails, green space and more, while offering a convenient commute to Dallas via Interstate 30," said Brian Fogarty, Texas Regional President for Century Communities. "In addition, our new homes at Middlefield Village in Dallas offer area homebuyers an even greater variety of options to choose from and find their best fit, with an extensive mix of single-family homes that boast smartly designed open-concept layouts and stylish included features."

AMBERGROVE | ROYSE CITY
Now selling from the low $300s

Situated northeast of Dallas in a serene setting, Ambergrove offers a quick commute to downtown Dallas, plus easy access to walking trails, green space, shopping, dining and outdoor recreation. New homes at the community showcase six single-family floor plans, boasting beautiful open-concept layouts and modern included features like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

  • 3 single-story and 3 two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages
  • 1,618 to 2,682 square feet
  • Model available for tour (Barbara plan)

Sales Center:
204 Sun Harvest Drive
Royse City, TX 75189
817-886-2980

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Ambergrove.

MIDDLEFIELD VILLAGE | DALLAS
Now selling from the high $200s

Conveniently situated near I-20 and I-45, Middlefield Village offers an easy drive to downtown Dallas, along with quick access to shopping, dining and outdoor recreation. You'll also love the community's versatile selection of new homes, featuring six single-family floor plans with beautiful open-concept layouts and designer-selected finishes.

  • 3 single-story and 3 two-story floor plans
  • 4 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages
  • 1,607 to 2,180 square feet

Sales Center:
3545 Chestnut Oak Drive
Dallas, TX 75253
817-886-2974

Explore the community at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MiddlefieldVillage.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century_Communities_Dupont.jpg

Century_Communities_Logo_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA11232&sd=2023-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-two-new-dallas-fort-worth-communities-301834737.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11232&Transmission_Id=202305250956PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11232&DateId=20230525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.