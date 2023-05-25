PR Newswire

Top 10 U.S. builder now selling from the low $300s in Royse City and the high $200s in Dallas

DALLAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to reveal that Ambergrove in Royse City is now open for sales, offering single-family homes from the low $300s. Ambergrove's Grand Opening marks Century's second Dallas-Fort Worth community to open in the last year, after Forney's Overland Grove opened for sales in July 2022. In addition, the company announced that Middlefield Village—a new community in southeast Dallas—is also now open for sales, offering single-family homes from the high $200s.

View all Dallas-Fort Worth communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Dallas.

"We're thrilled to expand on our new home offerings in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with Ambergrove, featuring a desirable setting with nearby trails, green space and more, while offering a convenient commute to Dallas via Interstate 30," said Brian Fogarty, Texas Regional President for Century Communities. "In addition, our new homes at Middlefield Village in Dallas offer area homebuyers an even greater variety of options to choose from and find their best fit, with an extensive mix of single-family homes that boast smartly designed open-concept layouts and stylish included features."

AMBERGROVE | ROYSE CITY

Now selling from the low $300s

Situated northeast of Dallas in a serene setting, Ambergrove offers a quick commute to downtown Dallas, plus easy access to walking trails, green space, shopping, dining and outdoor recreation. New homes at the community showcase six single-family floor plans, boasting beautiful open-concept layouts and modern included features like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

3 single-story and 3 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages

1,618 to 2,682 square feet

Model available for tour (Barbara plan)

Sales Center:

204 Sun Harvest Drive

Royse City, TX 75189

817-886-2980

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Ambergrove.

MIDDLEFIELD VILLAGE | DALLAS

Now selling from the high $200s

Conveniently situated near I-20 and I-45, Middlefield Village offers an easy drive to downtown Dallas, along with quick access to shopping, dining and outdoor recreation. You'll also love the community's versatile selection of new homes, featuring six single-family floor plans with beautiful open-concept layouts and designer-selected finishes.

3 single-story and 3 two-story floor plans

4 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages

1,607 to 2,180 square feet

Sales Center:

3545 Chestnut Oak Drive

Dallas, TX 75253

817-886-2974

Explore the community at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MiddlefieldVillage.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

