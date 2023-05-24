Insider Buying: Agree Realty Corp CEO Joey Agree Acquires 5,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On May 24, 2023, Joey Agree, President and CEO of Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC), purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is a strong signal of confidence in the company's future prospects and is worth examining in more detail.

Who is Joey Agree?

Joey Agree has been the President and CEO of Agree Realty Corp since 2013. Under his leadership, the company has experienced significant growth and expansion. Agree Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of retail properties, primarily in the United States. The company's portfolio consists of high-quality retail properties, including single-tenant net lease assets and shopping centers.

Joey Agree's Insider Trading Activity

Over the past year, Joey Agree has been an active buyer of Agree Realty Corp shares. In total, he has purchased 15,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 5,000 shares further demonstrates his confidence in the company's prospects and performance.

Insider Trends at Agree Realty Corp

The insider transaction history for Agree Realty Corp reveals a positive trend, with 8 insider buys in total over the past year and no insider sells. This pattern suggests that insiders are optimistic about the company's future and believe that the stock is undervalued.

Valuation of Agree Realty Corp

On the day of Joey Agree's recent purchase, shares of Agree Realty Corp were trading at $64.91 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $6,085.858 million. The price-earnings ratio is 36.48, which is higher than the industry median of 14.36 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $64.91 and a GuruFocus Value of $76.57, Agree Realty Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by Joey Agree, along with the positive insider trends at Agree Realty Corp, suggests that the company's management is confident in its future prospects. The stock's modest undervaluation, as indicated by its price-to-GF-Value ratio, presents an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the retail real estate sector. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider their risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.