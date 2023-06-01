Blue Bird Celebrates Grand Opening of Electric Vehicle Build-up Center

45 minutes ago
Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, celebrated the grand opening of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Build-up Center on the grounds of the company’s main U.S. manufacturing plant in Fort Valley, Ga. Blue Bird transformed a nearly 40,000 sq.ft. facility to meet increasing demand for electric school buses. The opening marks an important milestone as the company continues to expand its electric school bus production capacity from 4 to 20 vehicles a day.

U.S. and Canadian school districts are increasingly transitioning their bus fleets to electric, zero-emission vehicles to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, improve student and community health, and save on rising fuel costs. School districts continue to benefit from significant public funding sources to accelerate the adoption of electric school buses and the supporting charging infrastructure. Presently, there are more than $10 billion in federal, state, provincial, and local funding earmarked for zero- and low-emission school buses. This includes the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which provides a total of $5 billion over five years for clean school bus transportation.

“Based on the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law alone we anticipate thousands of additional electric school bus orders valued at an estimated $1 billion over five years,” said Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “Our new EV Build-up Center reflects Blue Bird’s steadfast commitment to school districts across the U.S. and Canada to meet increasing demand and deliver clean, safe, and reliable student transportation when they need it.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) anticipates that 30 percent of all model year 2027 school buses will be electric-powered. This figure is projected to increase to 45 percent for model year 2032 school buses, according to the EPA’s newly proposed greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles. Blue Bird’s EV Build-up Center will enable the company to increase its long-term production capacity to 5,000 electric school buses a year.

Blue Bird’s EV Build-up Center is part of a multi-million dollar investment in the upgrade of Blue Bird’s Fort Valley, Ga., manufacturing site. The new facility will feature a dedicated assembly line for electric school buses. Highly-trained technicians will install electric batteries and other components to turn the vehicles into emission-free electric school buses.

Blue Bird remains the proven clean transportation leader with nearly 1,000 electric-powered, zero-emission school buses in operation today. The company will assemble Vision and All+American electric school buses at the EV Build-up Center. These zero-emission vehicles can carry between 77 and 84 students for up to 120 miles on a single charge.

Blue Bird’s EV Build-up Center includes InCharge Energy ICE-30+chargers and mobile carts to flexibly charge electric school buses prior to customer delivery. Based on the charging infrastructure, newly-assembled buses at the EV Build-up Center will take four hours to fully charge.

Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The shift to clean student transportation helps Blue Bird sustain approx. 2,000 good-paying jobs.

Blue Bird posted a short video (HERE) of the EV Build-up Center grand opening celebration on its dedicated YouTube channel at www.youtube.com%2F%40BlueBirdCorporation.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

