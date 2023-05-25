Cineverse Reaches New Distribution Deal for its Crime Hunters with Sling Freestream

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023

Marks Channel's First Third-Party Distribution Agreement

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a new deal with Sling Freestream, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, has reached its first third-party distribution agreement for its true crime channel Crime Hunters. This joins other channels from the Cineverse Networks portfolio available as free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels on Sling Freestream, including Midnight Pulp, AsianCrush, Screambox TV, The Bob Ross Channel, RetroCrush, Comedy Dynamics, Real Madrid TV, So…Real, Dove Channel and Docurama, among others.

The owned-and-operated streaming channel is dedicated to true crime, mystery, conspiracy and paranormal programming from this world and beyond while offering a programming lineup ranging from murder mysteries, cold cases and ghostly secrets to alien invasions. Launched in April 2022, Crime Hunters features content such as The New Detectives, The FBI Files and Interview with a Murderer. The channel is also available on the Company's flagship streaming service – Cineverse.

"The appetite for true crime and paranormal programs is incredibly strong," said Cineverse Networks Executive Vice President and General Manager David Chu. "This new partnership with Sling Freestream is an opportunity to expand the total audience of our owned-and-operated channels as we continue to execute on our strategy of expanding the reach of our portfolio of FAST channels."

"We're delighted to add more mystery content to Sling Freestream with the Crime Hunters channel," said Gary Schanman, group president, SLING TV. "Sling Freestream has a robust lineup of more than 370 channels that, in addition to mystery shows, feature sports, entertainment and news, all for free with no credit card or account required."

About Cineverse
Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

