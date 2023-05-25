Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO and CFO to Speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

46 minutes ago
BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2023

BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet and CFO Jay Malave at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. EDT.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

favicon.png?sn=PH11364&sd=2023-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-chairman-president-and-ceo-and-cfo-to-speak-at-the-bernstein-39th-annual-strategic-decisions-conference-301834827.html

