New Mexico Destinations Career Academy Celebrates Class of 2023 Commencement

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The students of New+Mexico+Destinations+Career+Academy+%28NMDCA),a program of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. New Mexico Destinations Career Academy will celebrate its graduates virtually with a commencement ceremony on May 26, 2023 at 10 am (MT).

“We’re excited to celebrate our incredible graduates and give them the shining moment they deserve,” said NMDCA Head of School Gerald Horacek “Our students have come so far, and we are looking forward to seeing what their bright futures hold.”

Collectively, the class of 2023 – which includes more than 88 graduates– reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or continue at positions that they have held throughout high school.

New Mexico Destinations Career Academys graduates have crossed the finish line of graduation and are prepared for their next adventure in life.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

At career learning-focused schools like NMDCA, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Health Sciences and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

NMDCA invites all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: New Mexico Destinations Career Academys 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: May 26, 2023 at 10 am (MT).

WHERE: Virtual

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact the high school principal Sean Wootton at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico

Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is an accredited, full-time program of the Gallup McKinley County Schools that serves New Mexico students in grades K-12. As part of the New Mexico public school system, NMDCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by %3Cb%3EK12%3C%2Fb%3E, a %3Cb%3EStride%3C%2Fb%3E Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about NMDCA, visit %3Cb%3Enmdca.k12.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230525005113r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005113/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.