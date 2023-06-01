Keysight Unveils First Midrange Network Analyzer Delivering Fast, Accurate Error Vector Magnitude Measurements

Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces the Keysight+E5081A+ENA-X, the first midrange vector network analyzer (VNA) that produces fast, accurate error vector magnitude (EVM) measurements and accelerates the characterization of 5G component designs by up to 50%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005497/en/

E5081A_ENA-X.jpg

The new Keysight E5081A ENA-X is a midrange network analyzer platform with integrated modulation distortion analysis with full vector correction at the device under test (DUT) plane in a single test setup that accelerates the characterization of 5G power amplifier designs by up to 50%. (Photo: Business Wire)

Demand for ever-increasing data speeds with ultra-low latency is pushing the next generation of wireless communications systems to operate at higher radio frequencies (RF). To ensure 5G New Radio (NR) transmitters meet these operational demands, RF engineers must fully test the design and performance of components such as power amplifiers (PA). Obtaining measurements for PAs under realistic conditions can be time consuming, requiring multiple instruments and test setups. In addition, acquiring the precise EVM measurements needed to certify PA conformance to 5G standards requires using a high-performance VNA.

The new Keysight ENA-X addresses this need by giving RF engineers a midrange network analyzer platform with integrated modulation distortion analysis offering full vector correction at the device under test (DUT) plane in a single test setup. With a unique architecture, the ENA-X can perform multiple measurements with a single connection, which simplifies test setup, drives repeatability, and speeds testing.

Keysight ENA-X provides the following benefits:

  • Integrated solution – Provides an integrated upconverter, direct receiver access, and modulated distortion analysis software enabling characterization of RF amplifier performance under complex modulation schemes in high-power systems operating at up to 44 GHz.
  • Simplified setup – Offers a single test setup run with one connection and requiring only a single calibration that accelerates the characterization of PAs for 5G transmitters in the 5G NR FR1 and FR2 frequency bands by up to 50%
  • Accurate, repeatable results – Builds on Keysight’s metrology expertise with patented, custom monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMIC) to provide the highest measurement accuracy, easily repeatable results, and the lowest residual EVM on the market.

Joe Rickert, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight High Frequency Measurements Center of Excellence, said: “Combined with the powerful modulation distortion analysis software that was previously only available on our highest-performing PNA series network analyzers, the new midrange E5081A ENA-X VNA solution is ideal for power amplifier characterization for 5G transmitters. Thanks to its custom-built MMICs, the ENA-X provides the highest output power, dynamic range, and system stability needed by RF engineers without masking the performance of the power amplifier under test.”

Keysight will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of wireless design, emulation, and test solutions, including the ENA-X, at IMS 2023 – Keysight booth #835.

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight+Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005497/en/

