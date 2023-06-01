NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Military Appreciation Month, and always, Verizon honors our nation's veterans, active-duty military and military families for their continued willingness to sacrifice so much in the name of freedom.



Our best deserve our best

Active military, veterans and their families¹ can save up to $25 a month on myPlan , with the freedom to choose what you want in your phone plan. That’s up to $300 a year in savings – and they can also take advantage of Fios 300 Mbps home internet for as low as $34.99/mo with enrollment in Auto Pay².First responders, teachers and nurses also save with Verizon.

With myPlan, the first plan in the U.S. that puts customers in charge, Verizon redefines wireless freedom. Now, customers can pay for only what they need. Customers are in charge and decide what goes into their plan and what stays out. Everyone gets to customize their own plan, so each person, or family member, gets what they want—and everyone can save.

To learn more visit: https://www.verizon.com/military/

1 For personal lines only.For eligible military, first responders, teachers (excludes public employees involved in E-rate or other procurement decisions, or prohibited by applicable law/employment/ethical guidelines), and nurses (RNs, LPNs, LVNs and nurse practitioners); approved verification documents req’d. 5G Unlimited plans: $10/mo account discount applied to single line; $25/mo account discount applied to 2-3 lines; $20/mo account discount applied to 4+ lines. Unlimited 5G / 4G LTE: For Unlimited Welcome plan, in times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. For Unlimited Plus plan, after exceeding 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot data, Mobile Hotspot speeds reduced to up to 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of month. Mobile Hotspot not included on Unlimited Welcome plan. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

2 Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. $99 setup and other terms apply. Availability varies. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Wired speeds advertised. Wireless speeds may vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See Verizon.com/yourspeed for more info.

