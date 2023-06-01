Verizon honors military, veterans and their families with our best pricing, now and always

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Qualifying customers can save up to $25/mo on myPlan

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Military Appreciation Month, and always, Verizon honors our nation's veterans, active-duty military and military families for their continued willingness to sacrifice so much in the name of freedom.

Our best deserve our best

Active military, veterans and their families¹ can save up to $25 a month on myPlan, with the freedom to choose what you want in your phone plan. That’s up to $300 a year in savings – and they can also take advantage of Fios 300 Mbps home internet for as low as $34.99/mo with enrollment in Auto Pay².First responders, teachers and nurses also save with Verizon.

With myPlan, the first plan in the U.S. that puts customers in charge, Verizon redefines wireless freedom. Now, customers can pay for only what they need. Customers are in charge and decide what goes into their plan and what stays out. Everyone gets to customize their own plan, so each person, or family member, gets what they want—and everyone can save.

To learn more visit: https://www.verizon.com/military/

1 For personal lines only.For eligible military, first responders, teachers (excludes public employees involved in E-rate or other procurement decisions, or prohibited by applicable law/employment/ethical guidelines), and nurses (RNs, LPNs, LVNs and nurse practitioners); approved verification documents req’d. 5G Unlimited plans: $10/mo account discount applied to single line; $25/mo account discount applied to 2-3 lines; $20/mo account discount applied to 4+ lines. Unlimited 5G / 4G LTE: For Unlimited Welcome plan, in times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. For Unlimited Plus plan, after exceeding 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot data, Mobile Hotspot speeds reduced to up to 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of month. Mobile Hotspot not included on Unlimited Welcome plan. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

2 Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. $99 setup and other terms apply. Availability varies. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Wired speeds advertised. Wireless speeds may vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See Verizon.com/yourspeed for more info.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Media contact:
Ana Ibarra
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0Njc3MSM1NjE1ODU3IzIwMDg2NjQ=
Verizon-Sourcing-LLC.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.