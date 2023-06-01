TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Sparta Group ( TSXV:SAY, Financial) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is launching an Autonomous Medicine Project, bringing together several of the Company's technology partners to potentially transform healthcare delivery in situations where access to medical assistance is limited or slow, including remote areas like Canada's northern Territories.

When complete, the project is expected to offer healthcare professionals a medical decision support software that is Health Canada/FDA approved as a medical device and is capable of autonomously diagnosing illness and prescribing treatment. The project is initiated through Sparta's newly formed division, Sparta Health Corp.

"This final product is meant to support doctors, nurses, or other healthcare professionals, as they work to serve patients effectively and efficiently. With our system, we expect that more people will not only receive quicker access to the medical help they need, the information provided will be based on the world's most current medical evidence," said John O'Bireck, President and CTO of Sparta.

Sparta's Autonomous Medicine System ("AMS", or "Doc-in-a-Box") originated in a 2013 Canadian Space Agency ("CSA") concept study, specifically a manned exploration to Mars. A video demonstrates future possibilities of such a system, but the study confirmed its feasibility. Two of the authors of the study are now valued members of Sparta's Technical Advisory Board ("TAB") and continue to work on developing various key components of the system. Sparta's newly formed Sparta Health Corporation is working to carry the transformative technology over the finish line.

During a medical incident Doc-in-a-Box™ can be used by a trained medical observer, such as an EMT, nurse, or physician. Essentially, the medical professional is guided in the collection of symptoms thus allowing the technology to establish a diagnosis and subsequent treatment because it has relied on the most up-to-date evidence-based medicine. Analogous to the recently popularized ChatGPT® platform, Doc-in-a-Box™ applies a similar form of Natural Language Processing ("NLP"). In this case, to medical guidelines and clinical research to maintain a current knowledge base.

The AMS project has various stages to go through before being deemed a "medical device", including production of a SaMD (Software as a Medical Device), as well as procedural and test data submissions to Health Canada. Sparta management expects the development and integration process to take between 12 to 24 months. The intent is to meet with the investment community in the next month to secure the balance of the necessary funding.

"The demand for healthcare access continues to grow due to an aging population and chronic shortage of medical professionals in remote areas. At Sparta, we see these challenges, as an exciting opportunity to deliver creative solutions," O'Bireck added.

About Sparta™

Sparta Group is leading a green revolution in the business world with advanced technologies that reduce carbon footprint, save money, and enhance public image. Sparta products solve problems by leveraging Web 3, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning to fast-track the transition towards a sustainable future.

With Sparta, businesses can optimize their energy usage, upcycle electronic waste and accelerate health technologies, such as autonomous medicine. Sparta operates with three divisions - Environment, Innovation and Energy. These divisions deliver customized solutions to fit each client's needs.

Sparta is the only North American company to provide verified, high-quality carbon credits to customers through electronic waste processing at its facilities in Toronto, Canada, and Oman (Arabian Peninsula).

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY) and (OTC: SCAXF). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this news release and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, statements pertaining to the "Offering" and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks.

These include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, necessary financing and risks associated with the environmental technologies industry in general. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

