PR Newswire

ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce TV, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, will pay tribute to music legend and American icon Tina Turner with a special presentation of the acclaimed 2021 documentary "Tina Turner: Simply the Best" Saturday, May 27 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Turner - the beloved singer and entertainer who became known as the "Queen of Rock & Roll" - passed away yesterday at the age of 83.

"Tina Turner: Simply the Best" is also being made available on Brown Sugar, Bounce's subscription video-on-demand service, and FAST channel Bounce XL will air the special Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.

Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, VIZIO TVs, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and Android and Apple smartphones and tablets. Visit www.BrownSugar.com for more information.

Media contacts: Jim Weiss (Bounce), 770-672-6504, [email protected]

About Bounce

Bounce (@bouncetv) features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences. Bounce is available to 98% of U.S. television homes free and over the air with a digital antenna, on cable, on DISH channel 359, DIRECTV channel 82, over the top on Roku, Pluto TV and Apple TV; on mobile devices via the Bounce app; and on the web via BounceTV.com . Bounce XL, Scripps Networks' newest free ad-supported television (FAST) channel, is available on Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV and Xumo. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bounce-tv-to-honor-tina-turner-this-saturday-may-27-301834861.html

SOURCE Bounce