Cboe Joins Goldman Sachs And BNP Paribas In The Formation Of A New Global Blockchain Network

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Partnering with Goldman Sachs and Digital Assets, Cboe Global Markets (

BATS:CBOE, Financial) is launching Canton Network, the first privacy-enabled interoperable blockchain network for institutional assets. Canton Network aims to overcome the limitations of public blockchains by providing a decentralized infrastructure that allows previously isolated systems in financial markets to interoperate while maintaining the necessary governance, privacy, permissioning and controls required for highly regulated industries.screenshot%202023-05-25%20at%204.21.41%20pm.png

The participating organizations - which also include BNP Paribas, Deutsche Börse Group and others - seek to unlock the potential of synchronized financial markets through the Canton Network. The network is designed to address the challenges faced by public blockchains, such as privacy and data control issues, scalability limitations and lack of interoperability. By connecting independent applications built with Digital Asset's smart-contract language called Daml, the Canton Network enables financial institutions to leverage the benefits of a global blockchain network while adhering to local regulatory requirements, as well.

Yuval Rooz, co-founder and CEO at Digital Asset, emphasizes that the Canton Network represents a significant advancement for the blockchain space. It offers financial institutions the opportunity to leverage a global blockchain network while operating within the necessary regulatory frameworks, ensuring a safe and fair financial system. By enabling a safer and reconciliation-free environment, the network allows assets, data and cash to synchronize seamlessly across applications, creating opportunities for innovation and improving efficiency and risk management for financial institutions.

One of the primary advantages of blockchain technology in regulated markets is the ability to ensure secure and transparent transactions while maintaining privacy and control over sensitive data. Blockchain's distributed ledger system allows for a tamper-proof record of transactions, enhancing trust and reducing the risk of fraud. Additionally, the use of smart contracts automates and streamlines processes, reducing operational costs and improving efficiency. The inclusion of Cboe, a leading global exchange operator, in the Canton Network highlights the potential impact of blockchain technology in transforming traditional financial markets.

The Canton Network provides several use cases that demonstrate its capabilities. For instance, it enables the composition of a digital bond and a digital payment across separate applications into a single atomic transaction, guaranteeing simultaneous exchange without operational risk. It also facilitates the use of digital assets in collateralized financial transactions, such as repo or leveraged loan applications. These examples showcase the potential for the Canton Network to drive innovation and enable new product offerings while enhancing risk management and efficiency for financial institutions.

The collaboration in creating the Canton Network involves several prominent industry players, including ASX, Broadridge, Capgemini, DRW, EquiLend, Microsoft, Moody's, Paxos, and SBI Digital Asset Holdings. This diverse group of participants highlights the broad interest in the tech and the recognition of the need for a privacy-enabled interoperable blockchain network in the institutional asset space.

Through their joint efforts, these organizations aim to unleash the full potential of blockchain technology, transforming the way financial markets operate and ensuring a more secure, efficient and transparent ecosystem for all participants.

Featured photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash.

Contact:

Michele Ormont﻿
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757272/Cboe-Joins-Goldman-Sachs-And-BNP-Paribas-In-The-Formation-Of-A-New-Global-Blockchain-Network

img.ashx?id=757272

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.