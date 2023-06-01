DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / CBRE's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights how CBRE is working to drive progress for a low carbon future, create opportunities so all people thrive and lead with integrity to build trust.

Notable 2022 achievements include:

More than 8,300 buildings registered for energy performance globally for clients

More than $2.5 billion in green financing bonds/notes issued (CBRE Investment Management)

Nearly $5 billion spent with sustainable suppliers and nearly $3 billion spent with small and diverse suppliers

More than 1 million hours of learning by CBRE employees

Scoring in the 90th percentile on the Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability Index

"CBRE is working hard to create positive impacts for people and the planet while delivering outstanding results for our clients," said Bob Sulentic, CBRE's president and chief executive officer. "Our annual report chronicles the many ways we are collaborating with clients, suppliers, strategic partners and community stakeholders to meet our ambitious and necessary goals."

CBRE's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report is available at: www.cbre.com/cr-report. It was produced in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, and includes disclosures from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB, now consolidated into the International Sustainability Standards Board) and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. More information about CBRE's corporate responsibility programs can be found at www.cbre.com/responsibility.

