NEW YORK, May 25, 2023

Integrated luxury retailer joins forces with its brand partners to raise over $600,000 for Parsons School of Design and The Joseph and Gail Gromek Institute for Fashion Business

Bergdorf Goodman hosts Parsons students to inspire next generation of talent

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG") is proud to announce Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, was honored with the Parsons Table Award at the 74th annual Parsons Benefit alongside Naomi Campbell and Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain. The Parsons Table Award recognizes visionaries for significant contributions to design, retail, fashion, philanthropy and social justice. Recipients are also honored for their long-standing commitment to supporting and creating opportunities for future generations of artists, designers and creatives.

"I am humbled to receive recognition from the prestigious Parsons School of Design," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of NMG. "I believe it is not what we do that will be remembered, but how we do it. We Lead with Love in everything we do at NMG. I am grateful for the opportunity to champion values-led leadership in our industry."

The Parsons Benefit is an annual celebration that convenes a highly esteemed group of industry leaders and Parsons alumni. The event highlights the impressive work of its students, and honors individuals that have made a noteworthy and inspirational impact on the industry.

NMG leveraged its deep relationships with brand partners to raise more than $600,000. The donations will benefit the Joseph and Gail Gromek Institute for Fashion Business at Parsons School of Design. The Gromek Institute helps prepare and equip students and recent graduates by connecting them with industry. The aim is to prepare students to work in the business of fashion and provide equitable opportunities through various initiatives including scholarships, grants, internships, mentorships, fellowships and masterclasses by covering costs that are often excluded from academic scholarships.

"We are so thrilled Neiman Marcus Group partnered with the Gromek Institute for Fashion Business at Parsons to join in our efforts to support the next generation of fashion design talent to thrive beyond the classroom. There are so many talented students that have done the work to be able to attend Parsons School of Design but struggle covering basic expenses of living in New York City that are not included in academic scholarships," said Abrima Erwiah, Professor and Director of the Gromek Institute for Fashion Business at Parsons. "Through this partnership, students will be able to access much needed financial and industry resources to help develop and apply their ideas. I am excited to see what student and recent graduate projects will emerge through this unique opportunity."

The funds raised included a donation from The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation. NMG also awarded two Parsons students with a $10,000 scholarship through a new, cobranded NMG x Fashion Scholarship Fund that supports studies in sustainable and ethical fashion. This week, the company hosted Parsons students at Bergdorf Goodman for a career panel with NMG leaders.

"The students captivated us with creative and bold questions about the future of luxury fashion," explained Melissa Xides, Chief Retail Officer of Bergdorf Goodman and one of the panelists. "It was a privilege to welcome emerging fashion leaders for an engaging dialogue with some of our existing leaders.

Images from the Parsons Benefit and student programming at Bergdorf Goodman can be downloaded here.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP (NMG)

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

Parsons School of Design at The New School is one of the leading institutions for art and design education in the world. Based in New York but active around the world, the school offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the full spectrum of art and design disciplines, as well as online courses, degree and certificate programs. Critical thinking and collaboration are at the heart of a Parsons education. Parsons graduates are leaders in their respective fields, with a shared commitment to creatively and critically addressing the complexities of life in the 21st century.

For more information on Gromek Institute, please contact [email protected]

