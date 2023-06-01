NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Comcast Corporation

Comcast NBCUniversal's Voices of the Civil Rights Movement platform won both The Webby Award and The Webby People's Voice Award for Video in the Public Service & Activism category at the 27th Annual Webby Awards.

Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, The Webby Awards honor excellence on the Internet. In 2023, The Webbys received nearly 14,000 entries from more than 70 countries, and more than 600,000 people cast more than 2.5 million votes for The Webby People's Voice Awards.

At Comcast NBCUniversal, we are privileged to elevate diverse voices and stories by creating platforms like 'Voices of the Civil Rights Movement' for global audiences. We are thrilled that the 'Voices' platform, and the profiles of remarkable civil rights heroes we have been entrusted to produce, have been recognized by The Webby Awards. EBONNE L. RUFFINS, Vice President, Local Media Development, Comcast

Voices of the Civil Rights Movement is Comcast NBCUniversal's signature multimedia initiative honoring the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Since its launch in 2013, the Voices platform has created opportunities for learning and inspiration through the power of Comcast NBCUniversal's reach, technology, and platforms - connecting audiences of all ages to compelling programming that educates, informs, and advances our commitment to social justice, digital equity, and digital access.

This year, Comcast NBCUniversal celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Voices of the Civil Rights Movement platform. To mark this milestone, 10 new video interviews and a collection of new articles will be released - expanding the collection to nearly 20 hours of content and 200 firsthand accounts from America's civil rights champions. Content is available for free on Xfinity platforms, at select museums, and to the general public at CivRightsVoices.com and @CivRightsVoices on social media.

