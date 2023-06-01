LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / TortoiseEcofin today announced that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp ( NYSE:AQUA, Financial) will be removed from the Ecofin Global Water ESG IndexSM (EGWESG) as a result of the approved merger with Xylem Inc ( NYSE:XYL, Financial). Due to the merger, AQUA will be removed from the index at market open on Friday, May 26, 2023.

As per index methodology, AQUA will be removed without a special rebalancing from Ecofin Global Water ESG IndexSM (EGWESG).

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets - those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior housing. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. To learn more, visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

The Ecofin Global Water ESG IndexSM is a proprietary, rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries.

The Ecofin Global Water ESG IndexSMis the exclusive property of TIS Advisors, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Index. The Index is not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by TIS Advisors and its affiliates. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones").

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. Tortoise makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

Safe Harbor Statement

Contact Information

For more information contact Eva Lipner at (913) 981-1020 or [email protected].

