Insider Sell: Vicarious Surgical Inc CEO Adam Sachs Sells 24,252 Shares

On May 22, 2023, President and CEO, 10% Owner Adam Sachs sold 24,252 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (

RBOT, Financial) at a price of $2.24 per share. This transaction comes amidst a series of insider transactions over the past year, with a total of 212,670 shares sold by Sachs and no shares purchased.

Who is Adam Sachs?

Adam Sachs is the President, CEO, and a 10% owner of Vicarious Surgical Inc. He is a co-founder of the company and has been instrumental in its growth and development. With a background in engineering and entrepreneurship, Sachs has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's vision and strategy.

About Vicarious Surgical Inc

Vicarious Surgical Inc is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative robotic-assisted surgical solutions. The company's flagship product, the Vicarious Surgical System, is designed to provide surgeons with improved precision, control, and access during minimally invasive procedures. By combining virtual reality, advanced robotics, and 3D visualization, the system aims to revolutionize the field of surgery and improve patient outcomes.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been 18 insider buys and 81 insider sells for Vicarious Surgical Inc. This indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying, which could be a signal for investors to monitor the stock closely. It is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall market conditions when evaluating their significance.

Valuation

On the day of Adam Sachs's recent sale, shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc were trading at $2.24 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $277.268 million. To determine the stock's intrinsic value, we can look at the GF Value, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value considers the following factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By analyzing these factors, investors can gain a better understanding of the stock's intrinsic value and determine whether it is overvalued or undervalued. In the case of Vicarious Surgical Inc, the recent insider selling activity, combined with the stock's current valuation, may warrant further investigation and analysis.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 24,252 shares by President and CEO Adam Sachs is a notable insider transaction for Vicarious Surgical Inc. With a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, investors should keep a close eye on the stock and consider the context of these transactions. By evaluating the company's valuation using the GF Value, investors can make more informed decisions about the stock's potential future performance.

As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions. Insider transactions can provide valuable insights, but they should be analyzed alongside other relevant information to gain a comprehensive understanding of a company's prospects.

