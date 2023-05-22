On May 22, 2023, William Kelly, the CFO and Treasurer of Vicarious Surgical Inc ( RBOT, Financial), sold 6,479 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Vicarious Surgical Inc, with 81 insider sells over the past year. In contrast, there have been 18 insider buys during the same period. This article will provide an overview of William Kelly's role at Vicarious Surgical Inc, the company's business description, and an analysis of insider buy/sell transactions and their relationship with the stock price.

Who is William Kelly of Vicarious Surgical Inc?

William Kelly serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Vicarious Surgical Inc. He plays a crucial role in the company's financial management and strategic planning. With extensive experience in finance and management, Kelly is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and managing financial risks.

Vicarious Surgical Inc's Business Description

Vicarious Surgical Inc is a cutting-edge medical technology company that focuses on developing and commercializing advanced robotic-assisted surgical technologies. The company's innovative solutions aim to improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost of surgical procedures. By combining virtual reality, advanced robotics, and human-like dexterity, Vicarious Surgical Inc is revolutionizing the field of minimally invasive surgery, offering surgeons greater precision, control, and access to hard-to-reach areas within the human body.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, William Kelly has sold a total of 70,709 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc and has not purchased any shares. This trend of selling shares without any insider purchases may raise concerns among investors about the company's future prospects and the insiders' confidence in the stock.

The overall insider transaction history for Vicarious Surgical Inc reveals a higher number of insider sells (81) compared to insider buys (18) over the past year. This could be an indication that insiders are less optimistic about the company's future performance or are taking advantage of the current stock price to cash in on their investments.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of William Kelly's recent sale, shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc were trading at $2.26 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $277.268 million. To determine whether the stock is fairly valued, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is based on three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By comparing the stock's current price to its GF Value, investors can determine whether the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value, it may be overvalued, and if it is significantly below the GF Value, it may be undervalued. In the case of Vicarious Surgical Inc, further analysis is needed to determine the stock's valuation relative to its GF Value and the overall market.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 6,479 shares by CFO and Treasurer William Kelly is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Vicarious Surgical Inc. With a higher number of insider sells compared to insider buys over the past year, investors should closely monitor the company's performance and insider transactions to make informed decisions about the stock's potential future growth and valuation.