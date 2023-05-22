On May 22, 2023, Jeffrey Ishmael, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Intellicheck Inc ( IDN, Financial), purchased 5,246 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a broader trend of insider buying at Intellicheck Inc, which has seen 25 insider buys over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at Jeffrey Ishmael's background, Intellicheck Inc's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Jeffrey Ishmael?

Jeffrey Ishmael is the CFO of Intellicheck Inc, a position he has held since joining the company. With extensive experience in finance and accounting, Ishmael has a proven track record of driving growth and profitability in various industries. Prior to joining Intellicheck, he held leadership positions at several other companies, where he was responsible for financial planning, analysis, and reporting. His expertise in financial management and strategic planning has been instrumental in guiding Intellicheck's financial performance and growth.

Intellicheck Inc's Business Description

Intellicheck Inc is a technology company that specializes in developing, integrating, and marketing threat identification and identity authentication solutions. The company's products and services are designed to help businesses and government organizations enhance security, reduce fraud, and comply with regulatory requirements. Intellicheck's solutions include real-time identity authentication, age verification, and document validation, which are used across various industries such as retail, financial services, law enforcement, and homeland security.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Jeffrey Ishmael has purchased a total of 160,252 shares of Intellicheck Inc and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects and potential for growth. The broader insider transaction history for Intellicheck Inc shows a total of 25 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year, suggesting a positive sentiment among company insiders.

On the day of Jeffrey Ishmael's recent purchase, shares of Intellicheck Inc were trading at $2.4 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $51.018 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $7.02, Intellicheck Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.34, which indicates that the stock is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Intellicheck Inc, particularly by CFO Jeffrey Ishmael, suggests a positive outlook for the company. However, the stock's current valuation, as indicated by its price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making an investment decision.