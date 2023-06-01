Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 24, 2023, on a vote by ballot, each of the 11 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Scott C. Balfour 126,113,586 99.72% 348,073 0.28% James V. Bertram 125,800,820 99.48% 660,839 0.52% Henry E. Demone 121,382,512 95.98% 5,079,147 4.02% Paula Y. Gold-Williams 125,895,546 99.55% 566,113 0.45% Kent M. Harvey 125,506,742 99.24% 954,917 0.76% B. Lynn Loewen 125,916,889 99.57% 544,770 0.43% Ian E. Robertson 126,020,644 99.65% 441,015 0.35% Andrea S. Rosen 114,345,383 90.42% 12,116,276 9.58% M. Jacqueline Sheppard 125,338,192 99.11% 1,123,467 0.89% Karen H. Sheriff 125,733,316 99.42% 728,343 0.58% Jochen E. Tilk 125,263,299 99.05% 1,198,360 0.95%

Final voting results of all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 24, 2023 will be filed on www.sedar.com.

About Emera Inc.

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $39 billion in assets and 2022 revenues of more than $7.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in three Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H, EMA.PR.J and EMA.PR.L. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

