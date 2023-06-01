Xerox+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023.

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $20.00 per share on the outstanding Xerox Holdings Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

