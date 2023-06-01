The Kemper Foundation Opens Read Conmigo Grant Applications to Bilingual Educators in Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami

The Kemper Foundation has opened its Read Conmigo bilingual educator grant program applications for the fall 2023 grant cycle. Eligible teachers can apply for grants in the following counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura (California); Broward and Miami-Dade (Florida); and Dallas (Texas).

The Read Conmigo program underscores The Kemper Foundation’s commitment to advance bilingual education through the support of elementary schoolteachers. The Foundation annually awards up to 100 grants of $3,000 each in two grant cycles to teachers of Spanish-English bilingual classrooms. The grants can be used for educational resources, tools and materials, and professional development.

“We’re pleased to continue supporting the advancement of bilingual literacy in communities across the country,” said Barbara Ciesemier, president of The Kemper Foundation. “Our first two grant cycles demonstrated the value this program is bringing to Hispanic and Latino students, classrooms and their families while helping them realize the distinct educational, social and financial benefits of bilingualism.”

The application deadline for fall 2023 grants is June 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Additional information, including eligibility requirements, grant usage guidelines, FAQs and the grant application, is posted on The Kemper Foundation website. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee comprised of officers from The Kemper Foundation and Read Conmigo program partners. Grant funds will be awarded at the beginning of the 2023/2024 school year for this grant cycle. To learn more about The Kemper Foundation’s Read Conmigo grant program, visit The Kemper Foundation website.

About The Kemper Foundation

The Kemper Foundation is the philanthropic partner of Kemper Corporation and focuses on support for charitable causes and organizations in education, health, and community development. Through owned programs, key partnerships, financial donations, and Kemper employee volunteerism, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work.

About Kemper

The Kemper (

NYSE:KMPR, Financial) family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, and Life brands. Kemper serves over 5.3 million policies, is represented by approximately 26,000 agents and brokers, and has approximately 9,100 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

