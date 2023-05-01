Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Virtu Financial, Inc. (“Virtu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIRT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 17, 2023, after the market closed, Virtu published its full year 2022 financial results, disclosing that “the Company [had] been responding to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an investigation of the Company’s information access barriers.” On this news, Virtu’s stock price fell $0.32, or 1.6%, to close at $19.69 per share on February 21, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 28, 2023, Virtu released its first quarter 2023 financial results, one again stating that it had been in contact with the SEC, adding that “[i]n the absence of a settlement, the Company currently believes it may receive a Wells Notice from the SEC[,]” and “[t]he proposed action would be expected to allege violations of federal securities laws with respect to the Company’s information barriers policies and procedures for a specified time period in and around January 2018 to April 2019 and related statements made by the Company during such period.”

On May 1, 2023, the Wall Street Journal published an article revealing that a Virtu spokesperson stated that the investigation was “primarily focused on an access controls weakness in one of [Virtu’s] internal back office systems containing post trade information that theoretically could allow certain system users access greater than what was intended by our policies.” On this news, Virtu’s stock price fell $1.13, or 5.7%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $18.77 per share on May 3, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Virtu securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005731/en/